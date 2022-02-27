Naagin 6, Episode 5, Twitter Review: Tejasswi Prakash as Pratha kills it with her innocence; Simba Nagpal impresses too – view tweets

The episode 5 of Naagin 6 has kept the audience intrigued with its twists and turns. Netizens said that Tejasswi Prakash as Pratha has killed it with her innocence and cuteness. Simba Nagpal too has managed to impress fans with his performance.