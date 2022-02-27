's supernatural TV show Naagin 6 has become a rage among the audience. The show's TRPs have been phenomenal since it started airing on television. The show continues to keep the audience hooked to their screens as netizens have been showering praises on Tejasswi Prakash after watching her performance in the Saturday's episode. Also Read - Trending TV News today: Fans applaud Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6, Rahul Mahajan's wife Natalya Ilina shares post on the Russia-Ukraine war and more

The episode 5 of Naagin 6 has kept the audience intrigued with its twists and turns. Netizens said that Tejasswi as Pratha has killed it with her innocence and cuteness. They are now eagerly waiting to see her fierce side as Naagin as well. Simba Nagpal too has managed to impress fans with his performance.

In today's episode, Ritesh (played by Abhishek Verma) refuses to marry Rhea (played by Aditi Shetty) after having an ugly verbal spat and stands up for Pratha (played by Tejasswi Prakash). Later, Pratha washes Rishabh's (Simba Nagpal) wounds and realises that he is not an Asur. It is then revealed that Seema Gujral's (played by Sudha Chandran) husband, Mr Gujral is an Asur and the real mastermind behind the pandemic. Later, Seema decides to get Rishabh married to Pratha. The upcoming episode will possibly see Pratha turning into a fierce and ruthless Naagin.

Take a look at how netizens have reacted to Naagin 6, Episode 5.

Today's episode had some unexpected twists. Loved how Ritesh was defending Pratha.

And #SudhaChandran mam...She never ever fails to impress us.#TejasswiPrakash as #Pratha always kills us with her innocence and cuteness...excited to see her fierce side too.#Naagin6 — Shivani (@Shiii_vaniii) February 26, 2022

To be honest, riteish is far better than Rishabh (Simba nagpal) in both chemistry and acting vise. I wanted her couple with him in future and today episode was just awesome.#Naagin6#TejasswiPrakash? pic.twitter.com/xMzhsFghAj — The Khabri (@Noumann69048724) February 26, 2022

#Naagin6 Episode 5 Review :#TejasswiPrakash As #Pratha Was So Brilliant ♡ Her Acting Skills , Expressions, Body Language everything was on Point ? Simba & Maheck Did Great ! #SudhaChandran was Amazing As usual !! Rating : 4.9/5

Drop Your Ratings in Comments ! #TejaTroops pic.twitter.com/U6M6YPsXWa — Rahul (@JaYaarYahanSe) February 26, 2022

#Naagin6 Review @itsmetejasswi Was So good,Her Acting Skills as Pratha , Expressions, Body Language everything was Fantastic n !! She is the Best ♡ Baki Kisi ko mai judge ni krta ✌️?

But Ria Or Mayank ko 10 Slap duga ??#TejasswiPrakash #Pratha #TejaTroops pic.twitter.com/UIanuUHEnp — Ansh?SidHeart (@Inspiring_Sid) February 26, 2022

This is called versatile acting Bholu Pratha to Switch Fierce Naagin?

She is nailed it man just look at her those eyes ??#TejasswiPrakash #TejaTroops #Naagin6 #Pratha pic.twitter.com/ZDj9ecqVu6 — Vinay Raghuwanshi (@VinayRa35671085) February 26, 2022

