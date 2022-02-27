Naagin 6 is getting more and more interesting. Ritesh (Abhishek Verma) refuses to marry Rhea (Aditi Shetty). Now, after a lot of pressure from her father, Pratha (Tejasswi Prakash) reluctantly agrees to marry Ritesh. Her father tells her that her marriage is his biggest stress and so she agrees. Pratha and Ritesh’s shaadi is expected to happen in a few hours. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Urfi Javed calls for attention with topless video, Naagin 6 star Tejasswi Prakash wins hearts with bridal avatar and more

Rishabh saves Pratha

While walking Pratha's outfit catches fire. Rishabh notices this and immediately throws water on it to save her.

Shesh Naagin is on a mission

Shesh Naagin (Mahekk Chahal) is on a mission to find out who the asur is. She wants to kill him. She gets the help of Shiv ji for it. She comes to know that the person with a til in his/her hand is the asur. She takes the pooja thali to find out who asur is. She comes to know it is Rishabh's father played by Bakul Thakkar. Shesh Naagin secretly follows him. He meets a person with whom he has to complete a deal. They go to a secret place. At that place, it is known that the person is actually Shesh Naagin. She tells him that she will kill him. Instead of feeling scared, he tells him that he already knew that she was Naagin. He tells her that he has hired saperas to kill her.

Pratha comes to know his would be father-in-law's life is in danger

Pratha is made aware of Rishabh's father's life being in danger. She says that she will save him.

Shesh Naagin is surrounded by saperas

Mahek becomes weak as she is surrounded by 16 saperas. She falls on the ground. Rishabh's father says she will die soon. She somehow gets up and starts dancing. She is trapped. Just then Pratha reaches there. She is shocked to she Shesh Naagin trapped there. Pratha shouts and reveals that she is also a naagin. Her Naagin roop is revealed.