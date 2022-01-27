Naagin 6's casting is making headlines and how. As of now, it is more or less confirmed that Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal are going to be the leads of Naagin 6. Both of them were on Bigg Boss 15. There is no news of if the makers made Tejasswi Prakash sign the contract inside the house or what. The young lady will be out of the show on January 30. And if she is indeed confirmed then she will start shooting asap. Fans of Simba Nagpal are thrilled that he has bagged Ekta Kapoor's show but many are on the fence about the presence of Tejasswi Prakash. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 winner: Rohit Shetty team DENIES that the director picked Tejasswi Prakash as his favourite – read full STATEMENT
It is no secret that many are not happy with some of the statements made by Tejasswi Prakash on the show. Last night, her aunty comment on Shamita Shetty got a lot of flak. In fact, old fans of Naagin feel that the casting of Simba Nagpal and Tejasswi Prakash is a weak one and will impact the project in a negative manner. Check out some of the tweets here... Also Read - Naagin 6: Urvashi Dholakia to announce her comeback on Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale?
Many fans were hoping that Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash would be paired together for Naagin 6. The jodi is getting a lot of attention. Simba Nagpal has been roped in for Khatron Ke Khiladi as well. The young man was a part of Shakti too. It looks like the career of these two is already on the upswing after the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Winner: Fans pick THIS contestant among Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty and others to lift the trophy
