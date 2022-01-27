Naagin 6's casting is making headlines and how. As of now, it is more or less confirmed that Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal are going to be the leads of Naagin 6. Both of them were on Bigg Boss 15. There is no news of if the makers made Tejasswi Prakash sign the contract inside the house or what. The young lady will be out of the show on January 30. And if she is indeed confirmed then she will start shooting asap. Fans of Simba Nagpal are thrilled that he has bagged Ekta Kapoor's show but many are on the fence about the presence of Tejasswi Prakash. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 winner: Rohit Shetty team DENIES that the director picked Tejasswi Prakash as his favourite – read full STATEMENT

It is no secret that many are not happy with some of the statements made by Tejasswi Prakash on the show. Last night, her aunty comment on Shamita Shetty got a lot of flak. In fact, old fans of Naagin feel that the casting of Simba Nagpal and Tejasswi Prakash is a weak one and will impact the project in a negative manner. Check out some of the tweets here...

More power to Simba.???#SimbaScads @ektarkapoor abhi bhi time hai ma'am female lead achi le ao https://t.co/rgS07EndDp — Simba Nagpal ? (@Simba_hft25) January 27, 2022

She is actually insecure about #ShamitaShetty I genuinely dnt like the double standards which #TejaswiPrakash is showing. She has become super arrogant just becuase ahe is channels favorite and wannabe #Naagin6 — rahul singh (@sirsinghrahul) January 27, 2022

Dear #EktaKapoor i am big fan and follower of ur movies and drama... And if any where near if u have thought putting TejasswiPrakash in #Naagin6 or 7 or 8.....i am never gonna watch any of ur shows — Shakila khan (@shakilapts) January 26, 2022

After casting such great actress with ab good personality and reputation why to cast #TejaswiPrakash who ruined her image on her own.#Naagin6 — Simba Nagpal ? (@Simba_hft25) January 26, 2022

And excited for #Naagin6 #SimbaNagpal @ektarkapoor Such a great casting Ma'am as always bas female lead should be compatible.?♥️?#SimbaScads pic.twitter.com/tScNIideYu — Simba Nagpal ? (@Simba_hft25) January 26, 2022

Many fans were hoping that Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash would be paired together for Naagin 6. The jodi is getting a lot of attention. Simba Nagpal has been roped in for Khatron Ke Khiladi as well. The young man was a part of Shakti too. It looks like the career of these two is already on the upswing after the show.