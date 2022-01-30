Naagin 6: It’s official! Tejasswi Prakash is the new serpent queen; grooves with Karan Kundrra on Naagin tune

Finally, we have the name of who is Naagin in 's much-awaited supernatural thriller series Naagin 6. It is none other than, Tejasswi Prakash. The name of the face of Naagin 6 was revealed in Bigg Boss 15's grand finale episode. had invited to unveil the same. Adaa joined the Bigg Boss 15 stage for a performance. Adaa was beautiful and graceful on stage as she grooved to Asoka's song San Sanana featuring . And then it was time for the Naagin to dance. Tejasswi Prakash grooved to song Dhivara featuring . She looked mesmerising and we believe, she would make for a very beautiful Naagin. Check out the Naagin 6 promo here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 winner: Tejasswi Prakash lifts the trophy; Pratik Sehajpal ends up as the first runner-up

After revealing her face as Naagin. Salman Khan made Tejasswi groove to Naagin tune with Karan Kundrra. Talking about the TV show, Naagin 6 was supposed to begin tonight. However, Ekta Kapoor contracted COVID. She had been coping with some illness too. Due to her illness, Ekta had put the whole thing on hold. She had not even begun audition for Naagin 6 and various names had cropped up as to who would be the new Naagin of the TV Czarina's popular show.

It is being said that will be making a cameo appearance in Naagin 6. It is being said that Simba Nagpal is one of the cast members of Naagin 6. Bigg Boss 15's Ieshaan Sehgal is said to be another name that will join the cast of Naagin 6. and are also said to be a part of Naagin 6.