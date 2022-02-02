Naagin 6 is the talk of the town. The supernatural saga has Tejasswi Prakash in the lead role. Ekta Kapoor's show is supposed to be the expensive one amongst all its former seasons. Tejasswi Prakash began her shoot yesterday. Karan Kundrra had come to meet her on the sets. It seems he picked her up for a dinner date, and then dropped her home. The paparazzi spotted them together. Tejasswi Prakash also went live from the sets of Naagin 6 with Simba Nagpal and Karan Kundrra. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty mocks winner Tejasswi Prakash; 'What’s the point of gaining a victory that’s questioned by everyone?’

In the video, Karan Kundrra tells Simba Nagpal that he has no issues seeing him romance Tejasswi Prakash on screen. He says that he would have felt a little odd if it had been someone else, but he was his own 'Simbu'. The young man asks Karan Kundrra not to feel bad about his pairing with Tejasswi Prakash. It is too funny. The actor is seen dressed in a pair of white pants and black tee. Tejasswi Prakash is in a shirt dress. The actress began work on her new show just after Bigg Boss 15.

Simba Nagpal has also made his career from MTV. He is quite known to Karan Kundrra. The young actor made his acting debut with Shakti. We have to see how good do Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal look together on screen. Let us wait and watch!