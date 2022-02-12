Naagin 6: Karan Kundrra promotes his 'ladoo' Tejasswi Prakash's show giving us boyfriend goals

Karan Kundrra is celebrating his ladoo Tejasswi Prakash's day today as there is a grand premiere of Naagin 6 today. The actor took to his Instagram and wrote, " It’s laddooo day.. sorry Naagin day today!!! ;)))) don’t forget to tune in tonight!! Who’s excited???? #LaddoosDreamComeTrue #naagin6". While Tejasswi replied with all the LOVE calling with her Sunny. Bigg Boss 15 lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash often paint the town red with their lovey-dovey appearance and TejRan's fans cannot stop gushing over how adorable they are together. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash is head over heels in love with Karan Kundrra, 'He's the best thing happened to me' [EXCLUSIVE]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

Tejasswi Prakash in an exclusive interview with us had light-heartedly said that how Karan tells her that she has destroyed his career as he had this angry young man image and now he has become all cute because of her, " Karan often tells me that he, too, gets surprised by himself as he never thought he'd ever be doing 'baby' talks in any relationship. One of his videos is going viral where he is seen asking, 'Aise baby talk Kaun Karta hai, main to abhi nahi karunga,' and cut to today when he calling me 'ladoo and baby.' She further added, " Karan tells me, 'Mera image pura khrabb hogaya hai, mera angry young man ka image tha, tune mere career ki dhajiya uda di hai, abhi log muje Sunny bulaate hai.'". Tejasswi then laughed and flaunted how lucky she is to have him and we couldn't agree more. In our excusive chat Tejasswi even admitted that Karan is the bets thing happened to her and they both are madly in LOVE with each other. Karan and Tejasswi recently made an appearance together as they attended a birthday party of a common friend and their pictures and videos from the celebration are going VIRAL.