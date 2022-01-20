Naagin 6 has been in the news from the day announced it on ’s show Bigg Boss 15. Till now, actresses like , , , , , and Surbhi Chandna have played the role of a serpent in the previous seasons of Naagin. Now, everyone is excited to know that who will be seen as serpents in Naagin 6. There are multiple reports about many actresses like Mahira Sharma, , , , Nikki Tamboli, and others being approached for the show. However, Ekta has not yet announced who will be seen as a lead in Naagin 6. Also Read - Naagin 6 fans! This is the latest scoop on Ieshaan Sehgaal being the male lead of the show [Exclusive]

When Ekta had come on Bigg Boss 15, while talking to Salman, she had stated, “Naagin 6 aaraha hai, usme every year we have two Naagins. Ek decided nahi hai, lekin ek Naagin maine last year se decide karke rakhi hai, jiska naam sirf aapko pata hai. Hum logo ko nahi batayenge, but ek initial de denge, so they can start guessing. Uska naam M se shuru hota hai.” Also Read - Naagin 6: Three reasons why the latest season of Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural thriller is making maximum news

Now, after reading the various reports and Ekta Kapoor’s confirmation about the name of the Naagin starting from M, we feel that Mahira, Mahek, or Mahima can be one of the Naagins in season 6. All three of them have a connection with Salman Khan. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Ekta Kapoor's holy visit for Naagin 6, Shaheer Sheikh's new project with Rajan Shahi in works and more

Mahira was a part of Bigg Boss season 13. Mahek has worked with Salman in Wanted and Main Aur Mrs Khanna, and she was also a part of Bigg Boss 5. And Mahima made her Bollywood debut last year with Salman’s film Antim. Also, on Wikipedia, Mahima’s name is already there under Naagin 6 cast.

Well, this was our guessing, and now, we wait for an official announcement about which actresses will be seen as Naagins in Naagin 6. A new promo of the show was released a couple of days ago.