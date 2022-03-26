Today's episode of Naagin 6 begins with Pratha (Tejasswi Prakash) and her sister Mehek (Maheck Chahal) using their supernatural powers to stop the truck allegedly carrying a deadly poison. But the truck is empty. Pratha and Mehek wonder the reason behind the secret. They assume that the deadly poison must be somewhere else. They come across another Naagin called the Vish Naagin (Rashami Desai) aka Shengrilla from Chengistan. Pratha and Mehek look baffled as Vish Naagin's face resembles to Shalakha. They wonder why she has used Shalakha's face to roam around. Also Read - Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash aka Sarva Shreshnaagin will fight against Rashami Desai aka Laal Naagin to save Hindustan from Chingistan – watch promo

Shengrilla says that she will contaminate the country's water with her poison and no one will be able to stop her. Pratha tells her that she will keep her country safe from her poison and that is the purpose of her life. Vish Naagin tells Pratha that she is the most poisonous Naagin and being created in a lab in Chengistan whose antidote doesn't exist. Also Read - Naagin 6: Rashami Desai as Laal Naagin sets the temperature soaring with her killer looks – view pics

Meanwhile, Rishabh (Simba Nagpal) confesses his feelings to Rhea. He says he loves her and Rhea looks in disbelief. Rishabh questions Pratha's existence. Her energy constantly pulls him. Rishabh wants to save his country and Rhea supports him. They give each other a warm hug. Also Read - TV News Recap: Rashami Desai paid more than Tejasswi Prakash for Naagin 6, The Kapil Sharma Show to go off air and more

Here, Pratha and Vish Naagin attack each other by shape-shifting themselves into huge Naagins. Pratha pulls out the entire poison from Vish Naagin's neck. The latter is no match for Shesh Naagin. Pratha finally locks the Vish Naagin inside a sandook so that she never comes out of it. Mehek warns Pratha though the red poison won't kill her but if she gets attacked to her weak post, which begins from her navel and connects to her spinal cord. This is Shesh Naagin's weakest part since it carries the Mani.

As Pratha comes back home, Rishabh questions her where was she and what was she up to. As Rishabh tries to intimidate Pratha on her whereabouts, Pratha hits back at him questioning him from where the lipstick mark on his shirt came from. Rishabh gets scared. Mehek then comes knocking at the door and tells the two that they have been called for dinner. Mehek asks Pratha if she was getting jealous and falling in love with Rishabh. Mehek tells her that she can't love anyone since it will turn into her weakness.

The next moment, Pratha and Mehek aren't able to believe that Shengrilla has gate-crashed their party. Vish Naagin introduces herself as Shagun and every man in the family looks smitten by her beauty. She informs the family members that she and Pratha met at the bank of the Yamuna river. Rishash then confronts Pratha and demands her to spill the secret out. Pratha counters him with the lipstick mark on his shirt. Rishabh tells her that the moment she will let her secret out, he will reveal the reason behind the lipstick mark. Rhea then apologises to Rishabh and wipes off the lipstick mark to make Pratha jealous of her.

On the other hand, Shengrilla keeps looking for her red poison in the house but all in vain. Mehek looks tensed. Pratha then comes running towards her and tells her that Shengrilla has been roaming freely inside the house. Mehek tells Pratha that Shengrilla shouldn't know that she has hidden her poison in Lord Shiva's temple. But it was Shengrilla who tricked Mehek to reveal the whereabouts of the red poison. Shengrilla tries to enter the temple but Lord Shiva's almighty powers restricts her from stepping inside.