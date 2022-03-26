Naagin 6, March 26, Written Updates: Pratha aka Tejasswi Prakash pulls the red poison out from Shengrilla aka Rashami Desai's neck

Pratha (Tejasswi Prakash) and Vish Naagin (Rashami Desai) attack each other by shape-shifting themselves into huge Naagins. Pratha pulls out the red poison from Vish Naagin's neck and locks it away in Lord Shiva's temple.