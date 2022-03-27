Naagin 6, March 27, Written Updates: Rashami Desai aka Laal Naagin almost kills Shesh Naagin aka Tejasswi Prakash by stabbing her in her weakest spot

As Pratha (Tejasswi Prakash) turns around, the Laal Naagin (Rashami Desai) stabs her in the spinal cord, which is the weakest spot of the Shesh Naagin.