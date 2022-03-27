Today's episode of Naagin 6 begins with Shengrilla (Rashami Desai) trying to acquire her red poison from Lord Shiva temple. She disguises herself, enters the temple and successfully takes out her poison. As Shengrilla moves towards the bank of the river Yamuna, Pratha (Tejasswi Prakash) follows her and tries to stop her from contaminating the water. The Shesh Naagin slams the Laal Naagin left, right and centre. Shengrilla pretends that she has been pinned down by Pratha. She hands over the red poison to Pratha. But as Pratha turns around, the Laal Naagin stabs her in the spinal cord, which is the weakest spot of the Shesh Naagin. Also Read - Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash narrowly escapes a wardrobe malfunction as her silk bathrobe gets stuck in vanity van – watch video

Pratha starts losing her conscious. Shengrilla laughs maniacally and mocks Pratha for being the Sarvashrestha Shesh Naagin who couldn't be defeated. Pratha is about to die. All the memories that Pratha has experienced in life start replaying through her brain in her last seconds. Before becoming totally unconscious, Pratha requests Lord Shiva to grant her the strength to stop Shengrilla from escaping. Pratha grabs Shengrilla's foot and turns her into a rock solid stone.

Mehek comes running at Pratha and takes her to the person who reminded Pratha that she was the Shesh Naagin. He reveals to Mehek that Shengrilla had taken Shalakha's powers and shape-shifted herself as Shalakha. Mehek finds her last hope in Shalakha who is also a Naagin who lost her powers because of her evil deeds. Mehek releases Shalakha from the bind and takes her to save Pratha.

Mehek shape-shifts herself into Pratha and she gets back home. Here's Rishabh looks worried because of Pratha's absence. He even call the police to find her. But the next moment, Mehek arrives in front of everyone as Pratha and tells them that she was roaming around. Rhea questions Pratha's intentions and tells Rishabh it was obvious that Pratha wasn't here.

Meanwhile, the Laal Naagin waits at the Lord Shiva temple to restore her full powers. Shalakha arrives there and surprises Shengrilla by telling her that she too wants to see the Shesh Naagin die. The Laal Naagin falls into her trap and believes Shalakha that she too wants to kill the Shesh Naagin and steal the mani from her. But the next moment, Shalakha attacks Shengrilla and tries to kill her so that she could repent her sins. But Shalakha is no match for Shengrilla. She overpowers Shalakha, pins her down on the ground and chokes her. Shalakha gasps for breath. She seeks help from Lord Shiva. Both turn into deadly Naagins and keep attacking each other.

Shalakha then traps Shengrilla in the ring of fire, blessed by Lord Shiva. Shengrilla is unable to escape and can't even use her powers. Shengrilla lays unconscious. Shalakha grabs Lord Shiva's trishul and stabs Shengrilla in the gut. Shengrilla is severely wounded. She is about to die. But Shengrilla is determined to contaminate the Yamuna river with the red poison. Shengrilla tells Shalakha that she might be wounded but she won't die until she fulfills her prophecy.

Shengrilla does what she said. She throws the red poison into the Yamuna river and fulfills her purpose. Shalakha is in disbelief. As Shengrilla dies, Pratha gets back her life. Pratha thanks Shalakha for killing Shengrilla and saving her life. But Shalakha informs Pratha that Shengrilla has contaminated Yamuna river with her red poison. To purify Yamuna, Pratha will now have to do Sagar Manthan and drink all the poison like Lord Shiva.