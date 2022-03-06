Naagin 6 starring Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal in the lead roles started airing on Colors TV from 12th February 2022. Today, the audience got to watch the 8th episode of the show, and here’s a written update of Naagin 6’s latest episode. The episode starts with Pratha-Ritesh and Reem-Rishabh’s wedding. Urvashi (Dholakia) feels that there’s something wrong with Pratha she wants her to see her face. But, Pratha has a ghonghat, so Urvashi decides to start a fan due to which the dupatta will fly and everyone will get to see Pratha’s face. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Divya Agarwal-Varun Sood break-up, Umar Riaz-Rashami Desai show off dancing skills in viral video and more

Mahek (Mahekk Chahal) watches Urvashi and decides to save Sesh Naagin (Pratha) by using her power. She blows air from her mouth which creates a storm situation at the wedding. While Pratha's ghonghat flies, no one sees her as everyone is trying to save them from the storm. Pratha once again hides her face with ghonghat. Mahek stops blowing the air, but now, electricity goes, and Ritesh and Rishabh go to solve the problem.

The brothers bond while fixing the electricity fuse, and they decide to have a drink, and later they come back for their wedding. Ritesh and Pratha's wedding ceremony starts, and Rishabh starts behaving weirdly like a drunkard sitting next to Reem. During the pheras Pratha aka Sesh Naagin takes oaths that she will take care of the country and will kill every Asur who is against the country. After Ritesh and Pratha get married, Reem and Rishabh's wedding ceremony starts. But the guy getting married to Reem falls and he turns out to be Ritesh, and the guy who got married to Pratha was Rishabh.

Rishabh reveals in front of everyone that he loves Pratha. He always felt that he had feelings for Reem but after he met Pratha, he came to know that he loves her. Ritesh gets angry and starts hitting Rishabh. A big fight takes place between the brothers. Eventually, everyone accepts Rishabh and Pratha’s wedding.

Meanwhile, Mahek gets a message about the consignment from a private number. So, she decides to go and find out who the other Asurs are. But, she misses them as they leave in the chopper. Post the wedding, Rishabh and Pratha perform a small Puja. Later, Rishabh goes to terrace and starts drinking and burns a poster of himself and Reem. Pratha comes there and he tries to strangle her, but she shows him the Naagin roop, and the episode ends.

We now eagerly wait to know what will happen next.