Seema Gujral (Sudha Chandran) and Rishabh (Simba Nagpal) enter Balaji temple. Pratha (Tejasswi Prakash) is waiting outside. Seema is a bit dizzy and asks Rishabh to get some water for her from a well which is near the back door of the temple. Rishabh goes out and is abducted by some people. Meanwhile, Pratha and Mehek are thinking what to do. At that moment, a safed naag, who is Shiv’s bhakt appears and gives them a hint to save Rishabh. Seema tells Pratha outside the temple that Rishabh might be dead. She tries to remove her sindoor and Pratha is hurt. She starts bleeding from her maang area and tells Seema that her sindoor is now permanent with her blood and that nothing will happen to Rishabh. Also Read - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Benedict Cumberbatch REACTS to his film being banned in Saudi Arabia due to LGBTQ reference

We see Rishabh being tied to a tree by the abductors. They are about to kill him. Just then, Pratha comes and tries to save him. Rishabh asks her to leave as he feels the abductors might kill her. Both Rishabh and Pratha confess their love each other and refuse to leave. Then naagin played by Mahekk Chahal appears in her naagin avatar and causes the ground to shake like its an earthquake. Rishabh falls on the ground and faints. Pratha brings on her naagin avatar and calls other naagins to kill the enemies. Other naagins come and the enemies are dead. Also Read - Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Shots from the trailer of Mahesh Babu starrer leaked; fans of the superstar are concerned – Read Tweets

Meanwhile, Seema goes to a gufa in which she tortures a woman who is caged. It is not known who she is. Also Read - Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal: Director Vignesh Shivan OPENS Up about Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer getting criticism

Rishabh and Pratha reach back home. Rishabh tells Pratha that he can’t afford to let anything happen to her or his mom. He also says that it’s his mom’s birthday tomorrow and he wants to surprise her. She asks him to make a collage of their old pics and give it on her birthday. Later we see Mehekk telling Pratha that she had followed Seema secretly when she went to the gufa. She tells her that while she couldn't enter the gufa due to dogs at the entrance, she could hear a woman singing a lori. Pratha wants her to take her to the gufa. They also enter a store room and collect some old pics.

They later reach the gufa and find out that the woman who is caged is actually Rishabh’s mother. They tell her that her son is safe and wants to meet her.

At the party, Seema tries to kill Rishabh but he is saved by Pratha’s cleverness. Pratha and Rishabh make Seema see the collage of old pictures. Seema is shocked and wonders how they got the pics. We see Rishabh singing Ek Deewana Tha and his real mom enters.