Seema tells Pratha that Reynaksh will mix the Amrit Kalash with poison and throw it in the Ganges, which will destroy the entire country. Pratha feels defeated and Seema mocks her by saying, 'I hate tears.' Reynaksh brings Chanda aunty to Ujjain forcing her to find the Amrit Kalash. Seema calls up Reynaksh as she gets impatient. She asks him in a condescending tone if he has found the Amrit Kalash or not. Reynaksh hits back at her and disconnects.

Seema wonders what went wrong with Reynaksh. Pratha then calls him on Seema's behalf and he talks to her nicely. She asks him to secure the Amrit Kalash. Seema is in disbelief that how come a Nevla is taking orders from a Naagin. Pratha reveals that it was Mehek who took Chanda aunty with her and locked Reynaksh into a mouse trap. Mehek asks Chanda to stay inside the Shiva temple. Pratha creates a protective Naag Rekha around the temple so that no one can enter.

Here, Mannu releases Reynaksh from the trap. Reynaksh is determined to search for Amrit Kalash for Seema. As he tries to enter the temple, he gets thrown away by the shield woven by Naagins. Reynaksh tries to bring Chanda aunty from the temple by resounding Rishabh's voice crying for help. She steps out from the shield and Reynaksh makes her unconscious by stabbing her neck with his nails.

Meanwhile, Samaira complains to Pratha that Rehan has beaten her up badly. But no one believes her as the family members argue that Rehan is on his way to Surat with Rishabh. The police arrives and enquires Samaira about her injuries. She tell them that Rehan is responsible for it. Rishabh insists that Rehan was with him while they were enroute Surat. But Pratha opines that a wife has accused her husband of domestic violence, she won't lie about it, so ideally, Samaira's statements should be considered true.

Rishabh continues to argue that Rehan was with him so how can he hit Samaira. Pratha counter-argues that Samaira isn't lying. She tells him that Rehan used the same perfume which she gave it to him and Samaira smelled exactly the same. She says that she even saw someone leaving the room. She hasn't seen his face but she is sure that it was Rehan. Rishabh gets frustrated and tells her that if she's wrong, then he will leave her for good.