Naagin 6, May 22, Written Updates: Pratha aka Tejasswi Prakash enters Paataal lok to bring back Amrit Kalash, Seema aka Sudha Chandran poisons Rishabh aka Simba Nagpal

As Pratha performs Tandav, everything starts falling apart after the doorway to hell opens up. Mehek and Chanda maa get buried under the rubble. Seema along with Reyanaksh and Rishabh too arrive near the temple premises as Pratha enters Paataal lok to bring back Amrit Kalash.