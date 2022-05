Tonight’s Naagin 6’s episode begins with Pratha aka Tejasswi Prakash getting Rishabh aka Simba Nagpal’s real mom to the house. Seema is shocked to see her but she doesn’t react. Pratha doesn’t reveal it to anyone that she is Rishabh’s real mom. Only (Mahekk Chahal) knows about her. We later see Seema trying to enter Seema’s room. She is tied up by a snake. Pratha later tells her that she can’t do anything to her. Rishabh comes and Pratha then makes Seema give Rishabh’s mom a leg massage. Rishabh then does the same and tells her that she is like her mom only. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill calls herself mentally strong; says, ‘I can deal with any difficult situation’ [View Pics]

We later see Nani coming out of Rishabh’s room. Pratha sees her and asks her about whatever secrets she knows. She says he can’t tell her. The next day, she has been sent on a thirth yatra. Pratha and Mahek find a ring she has left behind. She had also written the word ‘Naagmandir’ with a lipstick on a mirror. Pratha and Mahek reach naagmandir to find out more. Pratha does the naagin dance to impress a naag who is guarding the entry door. She then enters in what looks like a gufa. The door is closing and she gets out with an old pic. Also Read - Lock Upp: 'Andy Stop Bodyshaming Women' trends as VJ Andy trolls Tejasswi Prakash for her look on Kangana Ranaut's show [Read Tweets]

Back home, Rishabh’s dad sees Seema attacking Rishabh. No one else is there at home. He tells her to not kill him and reveals some secrets. We later realise Seema and Rishabh were actually Pratha and Mehek trying to get out information from Rishabh’s dad. They show him the pic they got from the naagmandir and he starts narrating them what had happened years ago. Also Read - Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor teaming up for Anurag Basu's next? Here's the truth