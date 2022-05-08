Naagin 6, May 8, Written Updates: Pratha aka Tejasswi Prakash has to be find amrit kalash and protect India from kaal raatri

In tonight's episode of Naagin 6, Rishabh's father telling Pratha aka Tejasswi Prakash and Mahek (Mahekk Chahal) about the truth of Seema (Sudha Chandran) and her mom. He tells them how they betrayed Pratha's grandmother years ago and killed her.