Naagin 6 begins with Rishabh's father telling Pratha aka Tejasswi Prakash and (Mahekk Chahal) about the truth of Seema (Sudha Chandran) and her mom. He tells them how they betrayed Pratha's grandmother years ago and killed her. They wanted to get amrit kalash but didn't know where it was kept. They later get to know that in 7 days is kaal ratri and the asurs are planning a big attack on the nation. They have to find the kalash and prevent the attack.They also get to know that Rishabh's real mom is Chanda and she knows where the amrit kalash is. But she had lost her memory.

Seema lies to Rishabh about his father. He believes her and wants him to surrender. Rishabh's father runs away to the terrace and tells him that he will jump if he doesn't listen to him. As they are talking, Seema surreptitiously pushes him and he falls from the building. He is admitted to the hospital. Doctors informed that he is injured but still alive.

We see the entry of a new character Rainaksh (Zeeshan Khan). Seema tells everyone that he is Chanda's son. Chanda is elated to see her. He wants to take her with him. Sensing danger, Pratha somehow stops them from leaving. While he is walking with his mom, his elbow touches Mahek's hand and she gets a burn. She wonders why that happened.

As Pratha tries to enter Chanda’s room she is stopped by something. Rainaksh comes and tells her that he is actually an icchadhari nevla. He says that he’s the enemy of naagins. They both fight and Pratha is injured. He threatens her and leaves.