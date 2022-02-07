Naagin 6 NEW POSTER: Tejasswi Prakash exudes major 'Mysterious Monday' vibes

Naagin 6 is undoubtedly one of the most awaited TV shows of the year. The show feature Tejasswi Prakash in the lead role, and it was offered her during her stay in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Tejasswi won the reality show, and now, her fans are eagerly waiting for Naagin 6. Even the makers of Naagin 6 are leaving no stone unturned to promote the show. From promos to new posters, they have been unveiling some interesting things about the serial. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Ankita Lokhande trolled, Kundali Bhagya actor to enter Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 and more

Today, a new poster of the show has been unveiled and it is all about #MysteriousMonday. Colors TV tweeted the poster and wrote, “Mann mein hai inke jwaala aur dil mein maaya, bachaane aa rahi hai woh sabhi ko mahamaari ke iss prakop se Dekhiye #Naagin6 12th February se, Sat-Sun raat 8 baje sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot.” On the poster they have written, “#MysteriousMonday Inka Thikana Toh Hai Jaise Ek Raaz, Lekin Bachaayegi Sabko Bann Kar Jaanbaaz.” Also Read - Exclusive: Shamita Shetty opened up on Bigg Boss 15 journey and whether she will be in touch with Tejasswi Prakash or not after she called her 'Aunty'

While Tejasswi fans are loving the poster, there are a few who are trolling the show as it says that Naagin will save people for pandemic. A Twitter user posted, “Doctors sare trip maar ke aoo .. kya faiyda hai yaarr 15 saal ki pdhaaii ka ... Corona se toh nagin bchane vali hai ... @ColorsTV what a message you guys r giving hats off.” Another Twitter user took a dig at Tejasswi’s aunty comment, and wrote, “Iss paagal aunty se Hume kon bachayega Iska bhi upaay batao.” Check out the tweets below… Also Read - Salman Khan's good friend Iulia Vantur sings praises for his hosting in Bigg Boss, says 'I don’t think anyone else...'

Naagin 6 will start airing on Colors TV from 12th Feb 2022. Apart from this poster, Colors TV also shared a promo and wrote, “Nahi karne degi woh buraayi ko duniya par raaj, Sarvashreshtha Shesh Naagin apne vish se karegi mahamaari ka antkaal #Naagin6 12th February se, Sat-Sun raat 8 baje sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot @itsmetejasswi.”