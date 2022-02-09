Tejasswi Prakash starrer Naagin 6 is undoubtedly one of the most awaited TV shows of the year. The show will start airing on Colors TV from 12th February 2022, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to create a good buzz about it before it starts airing. Colors TV has been sharing promos and posters of the show, and today also they have shared a poster in which Tejasswi’s half serpent half human avatar has been unveiled. Well, we are sure after having a look at this poster, faans of the actress will be more excited for the show. Also Read - Naagin 6: Tejassswi Prakash reveals Karan Kundrra is the INSECURE one in their relationship; has barred her from kissing on screen [Exclusive]

Colors TV tweeted the posters and wrote, "Duniya ko bachaane ka mukaam thaam rahi hai Sarvashreshtha Shesh Naagin Dekhiye #Naagin6 12th February se, Sat-Sun raat 8 baje sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot @itsmetejasswi." On the posters, they have written, "Mushkilon ko deke maat, aayi hai karne poori sabki aas."

Duniya ko bachaane ka mukaam thaam rahi hai Sarvashreshtha Shesh Naagin ? Dekhiye #Naagin6 12th February se, Sat-Sun raat 8 baje sirf #Colors par.

Anytime on @justvoot@itsmetejasswi pic.twitter.com/01cyis3Te5 — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) February 9, 2022

Fans of Tejasswi are loving this avatar. A fan tweeted, "QUEEN IS SLAYINGGG THIS NAAGIN AVATARRR." Another fan wrote, "Tejaa Can't wait to see you on the screen again!!" One more fan tweeted, "Hottest naagin ever #TejasswiPrakash #Naagin6 #TejRan."

Well, just a few hours ago, Tejasswi posted a video on Instagram and joined the trend ‘That’s Not My Name’, and in her post, she revealed that her name in Naagin 6 is Pratha. The actress captioned the video as, “Taking a look back at all the amazing characters I got to play on screen. Can’t be more grateful! And now its time to welcome Pratha!! All love to you my Teja Troops.”

Meanwhile, it was yesterday revealed that the second Naagin in season six will be . The actress had tweeted, “The wait is finally over Excited to reveal my look and my character for Naagin 6.Naagin’s character spoke to me so deeply and I knew then I just had to take it up.She is the protecter of India, she is strong and powerful. @ColorsTV @ektarkapoor.”