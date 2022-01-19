Naagin 6 new promo gets trolled; netizens say, 'This is the real pandemic of India'

Naagin 6 new promo is here. We know that the concept this year is of COVID-19. Unlike the previous years when we had a Naagin avenging the death of her parents, this time she is coming as a superhero to save the world from coronavirus. Given the times, the plot sounds contemporary. Of course, it starts like a neighbouring country has unleashed a biological war on the world. Saints, seers and monks come together to find a way to stop the mayhem. And they summon none other than a Naagin. Well, thriller cum fantasy stories are not new in Asia. We see a number of shows in countries like Korea, China and Japan. And they are watched by a global audience. Also Read - Naagin 6 new promo: It's serpent vs Covid; fans start guessing, 'Kon hai bhaiya? Rubina or Nia?'

After seeing the trailer, fans are speculating if it is Rubina Dilaik or Nia Sharma in Naagin 6. The other name that is coming up is that of Miesha Iyer. Many are guessing that it is Mahek Chahal. The actress is tall with a powerful frame. She looks made for the superhero kind of character. However, COVID-19 has meant immense devastation for the human race in recent times. People are yet to get over the visuals of full crematoriums and people running helter-skelter for oxygen cylinders. This is how netizens are trolling the new promo...

Le vaccine: am I a joke to you?! pic.twitter.com/Coo3ruOWa4 — Prajakta ♡ (@bossbabetejaa) January 18, 2022

She is 100% not Rubina

Look at her height

Body n hairs

Rubi is not part of Naagin — Vijay Rathod (@SohamZanzari06) January 18, 2022

@ektarkapoor

Shamita ko le Lena show ke bad

She is perfect for the role

Raquesh ko v male lead me

Avi miesha se kam chala lo

She is not bad also

Ishan ko naukar ke role me dal dena — BIGBOSS LOVER (Shamita ki fanboy) (@RAJIV30402775) January 18, 2022

This must be the shittiest plot from this production — venky shenz (@VenkyShenz) January 18, 2022

Stop Embarrassing India Ekta Ji?? — Madhuparna ? (@Madhuparna_22) January 18, 2022

WTF ???? — Priyanka - #KKundrraSquad ❤️ (@PriyankaSRoy5) January 18, 2022

It looks like Mahek with the height. Others feel that Mouni Roy may be making a comeback with the show. There are rumours that the channel has fixed Tejasswi Prakash as the new Naagin.