Naagin 6 new promo: It's serpent vs Covid; fans start guessing, 'Kon hai bhaiya? Rubina or Nia?'

Naagin 6 has been in the news after officially announced it on Bigg Boss season 15. Fans of the show are eager to know who will be the new Naagin. There have been strong reports that has been roped in to play the lead role in the show. Fans of Rubina are already excited, however, there's no official announcement about it. Meanwhile, Colors have released the first promo of Naagin 6 and it confirms one of the reports about the show.

There were reports that Naagin 6 will be based on Covid, and the new promo confirms it. Colors tweeted, "Desh ki raksha karne ke liye, zeher bann kar zeher ko hi khatam karne aa rahi hai Naagin, phir ek baar! #Naagin6, jald hi #Colors par."

#Naagin6, jald hi #Colors par. @justvoot pic.twitter.com/XI8UyIQcHv — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) January 18, 2022

In the promo, we get to see that there's a man who puts something in water and it starts spreading all over the world. Then there's a character who is talking to monks and sandhus, and he says, "Padosi desh, ek virus ko hathiyaar banakar, har taraf mahamaari faila dega." A monk asks, "Kaun karega isse hamari rakhsha?" And then enters Naagin with a narration in the background, "Zeher hie zeher ko kaat sakta hai.Iss baar khud ke liye nahi, desh ki raksha ke liye. Badal rahi hai duniya, badal chuki hai Naagin."

Well, netizens are already guessing whether which actress features in the promo. A fan tweeted, “Her eyes gives me Rubina vibes.. #RubinaDiIaik.” Another one wrote, “mujhe kyun lag rahi hai yeh ruby hai? #RubinaDilaik.” A netizen commented, “Kon hai bhaiya? Rubina or Nia?”

A few days ago, Ekta on her Instagram had posted, “NOT YET CAST FOR #NAGIN6! Asking all u guys for ur suggestions! Just recovered from COVID but admist bad muscle spasm n stomach infection heard some names who r ‘ confirmed ‘! Arey bhai / behn no names r even approached or approved ! Ur suggestions guys !”