Naagin 6: Nikki Tamboli wants to be a part of Ekta Kapoor's show; says, 'Aakhein band karke I will say yes to it'

Naagin series has a massive fan following on television. The supernatural drama show has received a positive response since the first season had aired. The fifth season of Naagin ended a few months back and had become quite popular. Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal impressed with their performance in the show. Ever since the show ended, people have been waiting for the new season of Naagin. Everyone is eager to know who would be the new Naagin. A lot of names of actresses have been doing rounds but nothing has been confirmed yet. However, Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli wishes to play the role of Naagin. She is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town and in an interview with Spotboye shared her future plans.

Nikki Tamboli said that she wants to focus on acting post Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and is keen on exploring the OTT medium but at the same time wants to continue doing South films as she already has a fanbase there. She also doesn't mind doing a daily soap drama if some interesting character is offered to her. Nikki said that she wants the audience to connect with her character. She believes that she is a great performer and is waiting for a good opportunity. She was asked if she would love to do a supernatural show. Nikki Tamboli was quick to say that she would love doing Naagin 6.

She said, "Definitely yes. Aur agar Naagin offer hua to aakhein band karke I will say yes to it. I am full of expressions and I love to do drama. So, I think I would be the apt choice for that show. Also, Naagin is such a popular franchise, who would not like to be part of it? And the opportunity of working with Ekta Kapoor is not something I would like to ever miss."