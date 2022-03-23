It seems is entering Naagin 6 starring Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal and Mahekk Chahal. Naagin 6 is one of the most popular TV shows in the country. Naagin 6 has been seeing some interesting storylines. It's also fast-paced which has kept the fans hooked to the show. Apart from that, Tejasswi Prakash's Pratha and Simba Nagpal's Rishabh are winning hearts with their chemistry. In fact, they even have a ship name, PraRish. In the latest episode of Naagin 6, we saw Sanjay Gagnani entering as Maha Saphera. However, he was killed by Pratha in a smart move. It was a cameo, it seems. And now, a new character is being introduced. A female one who is a new Naagin, the Lal naagin. Fans are super curious as to who is this new naagin on the show. Also Read - Anupamaa loses No 1 spot, Naagin 6 gains, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai steady on Top 10 Hindi TV shows of the week list

Earlier, it was reported that Rishabh's former girlfriend Reem aka Gayathiri Iyer is the new Lal Naagin. The new Naagin is a bad one. She is about to bring doom to the country, it seems. In the last episode of Naagin 6 itself, we saw the professor warning Pratha and Mehek. However, the latest reports state that not Gayathiri but Rashami Desai is the Lal Naagin. Yes, you read that right. However, there is no official confirmation on the same.

For the unversed, Rashami was a part of Naagin 4 which starred and Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead. She had replaced on the show. She played Nayanthara who later was reborn as Shalaka.

On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash is winning hearts as Pratha. We have seen Pratha getting married to Rishabh. Recently, we also saw a jealous side of Pratha that was loved by the fans. Naagin 6 recently entered TOP 5 on the TRP charts. It tied with at the fifth spot.