Naagin 6: Not Gayathiri aka Reem but Rashami Desai to be the Lal naagin in Tejasswi Prakash-Simba Nagpal starrer?

Naagin 6 upcoming updates: Tejasswi Prakash-Simba Nagpal and Mehekk Chahal starrer is going to see a new entrant on the show. Speculations are rife that Rashami Desai has joined the cast.