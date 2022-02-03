Naagin 6: Not Simba Nagpal but THIS actor will be Tejasswi Prakash's BFF on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's show?

Tejasswi Prakash is the new face of Naagin 6. The actress not just won Bigg Boss 15 but also bagged the lead role in Naagin 6. Tejasswi Prakash has already begun shooting for Naagin 6. The actress has been spotted outside the sets of 's TV show. Simba Nagpal, who was also seen in Bigg Boss 15, is said to be the male lead in the supernatural thriller series which will commence on 12th February 2022. Simba will be seen in a double role, we had informed you. However, it's not Simba who will be Tejasswi's BFF on the sets. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra keen to do a project with THIS leading TV diva - read deets

Recently, Tejasswi bumped into her former co-star Rohit Suchanti. Tejasswi Prakash worked with Rohit in Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya. Rohit is a part of Ekta Kapoor's TV show Bhagya Lakshmi. Interestingly, the set of Naagin is adjacent to Bhagya Lakshmi's set. And Teja was pleasantly surprised to see her former co-star again. A video of their meeting has been going viral on social media. Rohit called her his neighbour. Rohit can be heard addressing Tejasswi as Rasgullah. Tejasswi couldn't contain her happiness as she got to meet a lot of people. She also went on to state the atmosphere on the sets. Teja was happy to know that they'll be spending time together again. She went on to list what all masti they'd be doing on sets again to which Rohit teased her saying that she'd be eating all the time. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra getting married this year? Bigg Boss 15 winner makes the BIG REVEAL

The two even joked saying that there'd be a competition between the two on who will have squishy cheeks. Their adorable conversation will leave Diya and Ratan's fans nostalgic. Check out Tejasswi Prakash and Rohit Suchanti's reunion video here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra finds Shehnaaz Gill's tribute for Sidharth Shukla 'absolutely beautiful'; reveals he was worried for her

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ?????????????? ? (@naagintvseries)

Meanwhile, Tejasswi is dating Karan Kundrra. The actor had some other plans after Bigg Boss 15, he had revealed. However, Teja signing Naagin 6 changed everything. Nonetheless, Karan is super happy for Tejasswi. Recently, Simba sought Karan's permission to romance Teja in Naagin 6. Karan gave him his permission saying that as long as it was him, he had no issues.