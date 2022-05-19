Naagin 6: Oh NO! Sudha Chandran's character to come to an end in Tejasswi Prakash-Simba Nagpal starrer?

Naagin 6: Sudha Chandran's character Seema in Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal starrer serpentine revenge drama to come to an end? Here's what Sudha Chandran has to say about Seema's future in Naagin 6...