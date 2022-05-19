Naagin 6: Oh NO! Sudha Chandran's character to come to an end in Tejasswi Prakash-Simba Nagpal starrer?

Naagin 6: Sudha Chandran aka Seema's character to come to an end in the Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal starrer TV show? In the latest episodes of Naagin 6, we saw Sudha's character Seema being revealed as the seventh Asur. She is one of the masterminds in bringing doom to the country. Pratha aka Tejasswi Prakash caught her red-handed while trying to hurt Rishabh aka Simba Nagpal. It is also revealed that Rishabh is not her real son. Also Read - Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash turns ENCHANTRESS in a red velvet gown [VIEW PICS]

Until now, Seema treated Rishabh very well. She played the doting mother to Rishabh and Ritesh both. Seema was shown to be under the control of her husband, Lalit. However, eventually, it was revealed that she is indeed one of the conspirators in the story. When Pratha aka Tejasswi Prakash got married to Rishabh aka Simba Nagpal, she got a Sheshnaag Ki Kitaab in which it was revealed that the seventh conspirator will change everything. And Seema is revealed to be the seventh conspirator. Now, the buzz is that Seema's character will come to an end.

Sudhan Chandran opened up on her character's future in Naagin 6. She revealed that she is not aware as of yet and said that there are major changes. "Well, as of now, I know that my character will end up in a coma, but it is quite early to say what other changes will come my way and in the serial," Sudha told TellyChakkar.

Meanwhile, Zeeshan Khan has entered Naagin 6 as Renaksh. He was brought by Seema to stop Pratha from reaching the Amrit Kalash. Elsewhere, Rishabh and Pratha's relationship is growing with more twists. Pratha tells the family members that Rehan assaulted Samaira. But nobody believes her. Radha drinks poison and collapses. Rishabh tells Pratha that if her allegations are proven false and if anything happens to Radha, he will divorce her.