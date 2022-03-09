Naagin 6 is hitting the right chords of the audience, it seems. Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal's TV show has managed to keep the viewers hooked. The makers brought in twists after twists on the show that left fans surprised but glued to their TV sets. And now, gear up for more drama in Naagin 6. Tejasswi Prakash was revealed to be the superior Naagin in the show last week. And now, Tejasswi aka Pratha will be revealing her true form in front of everyone it seems. Yes, as per the new Naagin 6 promo released by the channel, Pratha's true form of being will be revealed in front of the Gujrals including Simba's Rishabh. Also Read - Karan Kundrra to reunite with mentor Ekta Kapoor for a new show? [Exclusive]

For the unversed, Rishabh has tied the knot with Pratha. Rishabh lies in front of everyone that he fell in love with Pratha at first sight. He says that he couldn't bear the thought of Pratha marrying someone else and hence, he married her. This is indeed a huge shock for everyone. However, we all know that Rishabh has doubts about Pratha. Now, in the new Naagin 6 promo, we will see Reem threatening to kill herself for Rishabh's betrayal. Everyone is worried and in shock. However, they get a MAJOR shock when they see a Naagin amongst them. From Rishabh, Gurjals to Urvashi, Rhea and Reem, everyone gets the shock of their lives when Pratha reveals their true form in front of them. Watch the Naagni 6 promo below: Also Read - Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash post moments from their dinner date for #TejRan fans and their glow will make you say Mashallah

Now, that Pratha will reveal her true form of being a Naagin in front of everyone, will it affect her revenge saga? How will Rishabh come to terms with the same? Will Naagin join hands with the Fauji? While it is uncommon to see Naagin's true form being revealed so soon, the Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal starrer Naagin 6 has had loads of shocking twists already. Well, one thing is sure, loads of drama is guaranteed.