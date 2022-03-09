Naagin 6: Pratha aka Tejasswi Prakash FINALLY reveals her true serpentine form; how will Rishabh aka Simba Nagpal react?

Naagin 6 upcoming twist: Tejasswi Prakash aka Pratha reveals her true serpentine form in front of everyone. Rishabh, Urvashi, Reem and others are in a huge shock when they see Naagin amongst them.