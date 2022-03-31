Naagin 6: Rashami Desai has THIS to say about her bond with Tejasswi Prakash

Rashami Desai is a new entrant in Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal's show Naagin 6. She has entered the show as Laal Naagin who is a doppelganger of Shalaka from Naagin 4. It is given that Laal Naagin is going to add to the drama of the life of Servashrestha Naagin as her motto is to destroy the world. But how is Rashami Desai and Tejasswi Prakash's friendship on the sets? In Bigg Boss 14, the two ladies had many arguments but it looks like they are bonding really well on the sets of Naagin 6. In a recent interview, Rashami heaped praises on Tejasswi Prakash. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Rupali Ganguly expresses gratitude after winning Best Actress award, Shehnaaz Gill opens up on the SidNaaz tag and more

Rashami Desai stated that she is really impressed by how Tejasawwi Prakash is carrying out the role of Servashrestha Naagin. To Peepinmoon, she said, "Tejasswi and I did not get to know each other well on Bigg Boss 15. Now, we are bonding quite well on Naagin 6's set. She is a dedicated and fun person and the Bigg Boss connection is helping us in getting to know each other better. Tejasswi is truly admirable as the Sarvasreshtha Naagin and seeing her doing so well in this role is impressive." The actress also confirmed that her entry as Laal Naagin is going to bring about a lot of interesting twists and turns in Naagin 6. Also Read - Naagin 6: Karan Kundrra drops by to visit Tejasswi Prakash after schooling the paparazzi; holds her protectively as she steps into the car [VIEW PICS]

Recently, rumours had it that Rashami Desai is getting paid more than Tejasswi Prakash for a short role. Rumours also had it that the Bigg Boss 15 winner is not happy with the same. However, a source had exclusively told us that there is no animosity between Rashami Desai and Tejasswi Prakash on sets and all is well. Also Read - Karan Kundrra gets paparazzi to apologise to GF Tejasswi Prakash for invading her privacy; 'aage se ghar mein nahi ghusna' [WATCH]