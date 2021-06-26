Naagin 6: Ridhima Pandit to join Niyati Fatnani as the LEAD in Ekta Kapoor's superhit supernatural TV show?

Naagin 6 is one of the shows that we are waiting for in the coming months. The last season with Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal stood out because of the chemistry between the main leads. Now, fans want to know who would be playing the lead in Naagin 6. Earlier, it was reported that Niyati Fatnani will be playing the lead in Naagin 6. We know her as Pia from Gul Khan's show Nazar. It was in the same genre and she has great experience of working in chroma, which is a pre-requisite for Naagin. This has been reported by SpotboyE. Also Read - Naagin 6: Nikki Tamboli wants to be a part of Ekta Kapoor's show; says, 'Aakhein band karke I will say yes to it'

A source close to the show told the portal, "Auditions are being done for the new season of Naagin 6 and there are high chances that Niyati Fatnani will play the lead in the show. The actress was also considered for season 5 but Surbhi Chandana was finalised later. But this time the makers are keen on finalising Niyati for the role." Now, as per reports on social media, along with Niyati this season will have another female lead. Yes, reports say that Ridhima Pandit will be playing the lead role with Niyati. Ridhima Pandit is quite close to Ekta Kapoor and we have seen her amazing performances in Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant. Also Read - Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Aamna Sharif is a dream in white off-shoulder top and blue jeans

The first season with Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani was a huge success. The second season flopped after a decent start. The makers gained lost momentum with Naagin 3 that had Surbhi Jyoti and Pearl V Puri in the lead roles. People loved the plot, and the fiery chemistry of the couple. Again the fourth season starring Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria, Jasmin Bhasin, Rashami Desai turned out to be a flop one and it ended soon. The highlight of that season was the entry of Hina Khan who set the ball rolling for season five. Everyone is aware about the crazy fan following of season 5 and hence they are eagerly waiting for season 6. Also Read - Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Aamna Sharif looks pretty in turtle neck mini dress as she poses with her cute little puppy – view pics