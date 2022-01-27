Naagin 6: Simba Nagpal, Ieshaan Sehgal or Sidhant Gupta – who do you want to see as the lead opposite Tejasswi Prakash? Vote now

Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash is one of the confirmed names for Ekta Kapoor's TV show. So from Simba Nagpal, Sidhant Gupta and Ieshaan Sehgal, who do you want to see Tejasswi romance in Naagin 6? Vote below: