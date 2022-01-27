Naagin 6 is one of the most awaited TV shows of the upcoming time. Various updates about 's show are surfacing every now and then. Recently, a report confirmed that Tejasswi Prakash is a confirmed name to be the lead of Naagin 6. A lot of names have surfaced about the cast of Naagin 6. It is said that will be making a cameo appearance on the show. It was speculated that Shaheer is one of the leads, but that's not so, it seems. Coming to the male leads, only a handful of names have come forward. Simba Nagpal, Ieshaan Sehgal and are some of the names that have been buzzing as per the reports that have surfaced. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Bipasha Basu SLAMS Tejasswi Prakash for age-shaming Shamita Shetty; Shilpa Shetty thanks the Raaz actress

Simba Nagpal was previously seen in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki opposite Jigyasa Singh. He is charming and handsome and has a good fan following too. Simba was last seen in Bigg Boss 15. The actor recently said that he wants to focus on his acting career. Simba has also been spotted outside the sets of Naagin 6, reports have claimed. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat REACTS to Shamita Shetty-Karan Kundrra link-up; her thoughts on getting married this year

Ieshaan Sehgal is also known for his stint in Bigg Boss 15. He has worked in TV shows such as Pyaar Pehli Baar and Rishton Ka Chakravyuh. Ieshaan's name has cropped up a lot in the media portals as being one of the cast members. Though whether he is the lead or not, hasn't been confirmed. Last but not least is Sidhant Gupta best known as Kunj from Tashan-E-Ishq. He was last seen in Inside Edge. Sidhant was also seen in and starrer . Neither of the aforementioned celebs has worked with green screen content. So, we wanted to ask y'all, who do you want to see paired opposite Tejasswi Prakash in Ekta's show? Vote here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Viewers express anger over Tejasswi Prakash calling Shamita Shetty 'aunty' – 'She should call Karan Kundrra uncle then'

Meanwhile, , Meheck Chahal, Ashish Trivedi and are said to be confirmed cast of Naagin6.