Naagin 6: Simba Nagpal the new male lead in Ekta Kapoor's show? Read deets

Naagin 6 is the show that is being talked about all over social media. The show will apparently have Tejasswi Prakash as the female lead. Now, reports suggest that Simba Nagpal is the leading man of the show. An Instagram page that specialises in giving updates on Naagin 6 has said that he was seen on the sets of Naagin 6. Some days back, it was said that Ieshaan Sehgaal is also a part of the show. It seems the makers are looking at two leading men and one good-looking guy for the role of the villain. Simba Nagpal was eliminated out of the Bigg Boss 15 by rather unfair means. Also Read - Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash CONFIRMED to play the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's show?

BollywoodLife had informed you that Simba Nagpal was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi after his elimination from Bigg Boss 15. The young actor who started his career from MTV has already done the show, Shakti on the channel. Simba Nagpal is very handsome and even caught the attention of Salman Khan with his cute quotient on the show. Moreover, he has made it clear that he took part in Bigg Boss 15 only to make his mother happy. He has eyes set on an acting career. Simba Nagpal might team up with Tejasswi Prakash. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Fans defend Shamita Shetty over 'aunty' remark by digging out Tejasswi Prakash's intimate pictures with other housemates – read tweets

Now, if Tejasswi Prakash does do Naagin 6 fans feel her chances of winning Bigg Boss 15 might diminish. The trophy might end up with Karan Kundrra or Shamita Shetty. Well, there are chances that Pratik Sehajpal walking off with the prize as well. Pratik winning will salvage the makers to some extent. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 115, Live Updates: Rashami Desai sees Shamita Shetty as the winner