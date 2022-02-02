Naagin 6: Simba Nagpal to be seen in a double role [Exclusive]

Naagin 6 is the show everyone is waiting for. The show stars Simba Nagpal and Tejasswi Prakash in lead roles. The handsome hunk has bagged his third show with Colors family after Shakti and Bigg Boss 15. While he took part on Bigg Boss 15 at the insistence of his mom, Simba Nagpal has bagged a plum project with Naagin 6. He began his shoot for the show a month back. As per rumours, he will be playing the son of Sudha Chandran on the show. Simba Nagpal fans have a lot to look forward to. Here are some exclusive details... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty mocks winner Tejasswi Prakash; 'What’s the point of gaining a victory that’s questioned by everyone?’

A source told BollywoodLife, "Simba Nagpal will be seen in a double role. He has been working out at the gym diligently as the makers plan to introduce him as a hunk. It is a positive and negative character." It looks like Simba Nagpal will be seen in a supernatural avatar i.e. that of Naag Raaj. The concept of Naag Raaj had gone missing from Naagin except Naagin 3 where Rajat Tokas became a Naag Raaj. This time, the budget on special effects is high so we are having experiments on the show.

As we reported yesterday, a source told BollywoodLife, "This is the most expensive season of Naagin. If this does not work, Ekta Kapoor might shut down the franchise from next year. She is making it on a budget of Rs 130 crores. She is like she'll go big or do nothing at all. There is immense pressure on Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal as this is a huge sum. People told Ekta Kapoor that she could have made a movie with this amount. The show is heavy on special effects this time round."