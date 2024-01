Pratik Sehajpal has been loved for his performance in Naagin 6. He has been an amazing actor and we also saw him in Bigg Boss 15 and Bigg Boss OTT. He will now be seen in a web series titled Jab Mila Tu alongside Alisha Chopra. Mohsin Khan and Eisha Singh will be playing the lead roles in Jab Mila Tu. The show will premiere on January 22. Now, Pratik Sehajpal opened up about his relationships and has called himself a red flag in relationships. Yes, you heard that right! He did call himself not fit for relationships. Also Read - Naagin 6 star Pratik Sehajpal talks about Maldives-India row, says 'There should be mutual respect' [Exclusive]

Pratik Sehajpal calls himself a red flag in relationships

Speaking to India Forums, Pratik Sehajpal said that his past partners have pointed it out to him that he is not good in relationships and he realises that he is a red flag. He said that he does not blame anyone else and takes responsibility of whatever went wrong in his relationships. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 star Ankita Lokhande, Anurag Dobhal and other ex contestants who cried over wanting to quit the show

He added that it is his choice to stay away from any romantic relationship and he has had his share of experiences. He said, " If anyone thinks I'm suitable for them, please don't even think about it. I'm completely unsuitable. Main aisa pin wala mobile phone hoon jisme koi charger nahi lagta."

Pratik also spoke to Etimes earlier and opened up about trolling. He shared that he doesn't read online comments now and used to do that intially. He also said that the comments affected him initially as some people write really nasty things about him. However, he said that his fans protech him a lot.

About Jab Mila Tu

He does get hurt with some comments but now he does not pay attention to them. Talking about Jab Mila Tu, it is a unique journey of love and friendship in today’s day and age. It is a 24-episode series, with four episodes premiering every week.