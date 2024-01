Actor Pratik Sehajpal has been part of some of the most amazing daily soaps and the biggest reality shows in India, such as Bigg Boss season 15 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and because of this, he has become a household name. The actor also appeared on Ekta Kapoor's hit show, Naagin 6, as the main lead Rudra Raichand, gained him an immense fan following. He also made her web debut with the recently released Aakhri Sach starring Tamannaah Bhatia, and the show has been a massive success. As the Maldives ministers wrote derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pratik Sehajpal put forth his views on Boycott Maldives. Also Read - New Year 2024: Naagin 6 actor Pratik Sehajpal opens up about living in the moment; says 'I don't believe in...' [Exclusive]

Pratik Sehajpal talks about the derogatory comments against PM Modi by Maldives ministers

Talking about the effect of the derogatory statements by such a high ranking official, Pratik says, “Consider different countries as distinct businesses. If I make derogatory statements about them, why would they buy goods from me? Every country should understand the economic implications of their actions. For instance, when TikTok was banned, China was significantly affected. Similarly, in the case of Maldives, officials should be aware of major tourist demographics, maintain diplomatic relationships, and avoid making derogatory statements.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 star Pratik Sehajpal wanted more screen space in Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6; says, '24 ghante kaam karne ko ready tha'

Speaking about people’s personal choice of visiting Maldives in the future after this incident, says, “It depends on people whether they want to visit or not. I am sure that after all these incidents, people will avoid going. I went to South Africa for Khatron Ke Khiladi and then visited Goa and a few other cities. I realized that in our country, there is everything to explore. We should go out of the country, but let's first explore our beauty. If the Maldives had made such derogatory statements against us, they should be apologetic and take appropriate action.”

Pratik supports #ExploreIndianIslands

Amidst the growing popularity of the Lakshadweep islands, Pratik also supported the idea of PM’s #ExploreIndianIslands. She says, ”I haven't visited the Maldives before, but there are many places in India that you should explore first.“

Speaking about Bollywood actors like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and many others boycotting Maldives and encouraging Indian tourism, Pratik says, “I appreciate Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar taking a stand. They are also human, and if they think something is wrong, taking a stand on that particular topic is their choice. There are not only socio-political but also various other things happening. Everyone has a fundamental right to speak.”

Pratik concludes by adding about Indians being the majority to visit Thailand, says, “If people cancel their trip to the Maldives, their economy will be affected. They will realize this soon, as the majority of tourists are Indian, providing them with significant business. It will impact both global relationships and the country's business economy. There should be mutual respect.