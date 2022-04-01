Naagin 6 star Rashami Desai puts a 'tag' on her bond with Umar Riaz; big disappointment ahead for UmRash fans

Bigg Boss 15 gave fans one of the IT couples of Telly-land - Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. But we also witnessed a great bonding between Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz. Rashami was good friends with Asim Riaz and in Bigg Boss 15, we got to see her bonding with Asim's brother. Fans loved their chemistry and even gave them a name - UmRash. Since then, fans have been desperately wanting to know what's exactly cooking between the two. Are they a couple or not? Well, the Naagin 6 actress has finally answered the most asked question. And UmRash fan brace up, you are in for a disappointment. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's AbhiRa to wed in Rajasthan, Rashami Desai on her bond with Naagin 6 co-star Tejasswi Prakash and more

During a Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Rashami Desai was asked by a fan if she loves Umar Riaz. Responding to the same, she said, "No we are good friends and friends like family nothing beyond that. I know you all love our bond and we truly appreciate that." She also attached a selfie of her and Umar and added the 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' title track 'I'll be there for you'. Well, so we are 'just friends' tag is back. Rashami Desai was also asked if she wants to marry or not. For all those who were hoping for them to be a couple, that seems to be out of the question as of now!

Meanwhile, Rashami Desai has now entered Tejasswi Prakash's show Naagin 6. She has entered as a Laal Naagin who is the doppleganger of Shikha from Naagin 4. She has entered the show to add more trouble in life of Servashresth Naagin - Pratha played by Tejasswi Prakash. Fans are extremely in love with Rashami Desai's naagin avatar.