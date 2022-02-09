Naagin 6 star Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra to star together in a music video? Deets inside

Tejasswi Prakash, the winner of Bigg Boss 15, and her co-contestant, Karan Kundrra are madly in love. In fact, TejRan fans can't get enough of the adorable couple ever since they first made their feelings obvious and want to keep spotting them together and collaborating for as many projects as possible. And while their fans were left mighty disappointed when Karan Kundrra revealed that he won't be joining Tejasswi Prakash on Naagin 6, we finally have something that might cheer all TejRan shippers. Also Read - Naagin 6: Did Tejasswi Prakash just REVEAL her character name while catching up on 'That's Not My Name' trend? Watch video

As per a report in TellyChakker, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are likely to follow in erstwhile Bigg Boss couple's footsteps like Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra and Mahima Sharma, and and (who were already married prior to entering the show), and join hands for a music video. If this indeed comes true, we're sure TejRan fans will be on cloud nine.

Coming to Tejasswi, the Naagin 6 star has been mostly only been answering romantic questions about her relationship with him ever since merging from the Bigg Boss house and seems to have no qualms whatsoever fielding these queries. However, recently, she revealed something about Karan Kundrra that may have fans a bit worried, admitting that she's quite "irritated" with him. Is all not well between Tejasswi Prakash and the love of her life?

Well, no need to fret just yet all you TejRan fans. What happened was while responding to a question about their Valentine's Day plans during an interview with India Today, Tejasswi Prakash revealed that she has constantly been inquiring about the same from boyfriend Karan Kundrra, but the latter has been completely mum about it. Considering it's not her birthday, but Valentine's Day, the Naagin 6 lead actress confesses that she'd like to have planned the celebration together with him, but is now getting irritated as her FOMO (fear of missing out) is her biggest bane, and currently, she's dying of FOMO.