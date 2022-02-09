Naagin 6 star Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra to star together in a music video? Deets inside

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are likely to follow in erstwhile Bigg Boss couple's footsteps like Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra and Mahima Sharma, and Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla