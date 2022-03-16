Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are currently the IT couple of the Television industry. They met in Bigg Boss 15 house and fell in love with each other. They are together known as TejRan and fans like to know every detail of their relationship. Since Holi 2022 is around the corner, Tejasswi Prakash recently divulged some deets about their celebrations. It is for the first time that Tejasswi and Karan would be celebrating the festival of colours together and the Naagin 6 actress is definitely very excited about it. Also Read - Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash sets temperature soaring with her green shimmery outfit at the Spy Bahu Rang Barse event – view pics

In a video shared by Etimes, the actress was quoted saying, "For Holi, let's see when I get off from shoot. Will plan accordingly. It's Karan and my first Holi. We will celebrate as and when we get time. We will do something." She further thanked all her fans for showering so much of love on TejRan. "Thank you for all the love you share on #TejRan. You all have loved and supported our individual works too. Keep supporting us. Happy Holi to all."

It was recently that the rumours of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash getting roka-fied had spread like wildfire. It was after Karan Kundrra's family was papped outside Tejasswi Prakash' family that rumours of them having a roka ceremony made it to the headlines.

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is busy with Naagin 6. The actress has effortlessly slipped into the avatar of a serpent and is being loved by all. Karan Kundrra on the other hand is busy with the show Lock Upp. He also has a music video coming up with Akasa Singh. The release date of the song is yet to be known.