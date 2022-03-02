Tejasswi Prakash has now become a household name. With her Bigg Boss 15 victory, he managed to grab a lot of attention. Now she is shinning bright in Naagin 6. Within no time it became one of the highest TRP rakings shows. Tejasswi is winning hearts with her Naagin avatar as she essays the role of Pratha in the show. Meanwhile, her love affair with Karan Kundrra too is keeping her in the news. Once again TejRan have hit the headlines because of the sweet birthday wishes the actress made for her brother Pratik. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash reveals how Karan Kundrra is smartly evading the paps for their daily dinner outing

On her Instagram account, she penned a lengthy note stating how matured he is than her. She called him her first child and shared some unseen pictures from their holidays and more. She wrote, "My prraaaa… happy birthday… I love you sssoooo much… ever since I was a kid I took it as a responsibility to always protect you but to the man you've grown up to be it's completely the other way round… I am sorry you never had it smooth with me, you never had to not worry about me or just be the younger brother you are… but it is what it is… even though you're my little brother I know you'll still always be the more mature one…but remember you'll always be my first child…"

Karan Kundrra too responded to this post by Tejasswi Prakash and wrote in his classic Punjabi style "Happy birthday pra pra." Pra in Punjabi means brother. Take a look at her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

Tejasswi Prakash's brother Pratik was among her strongest supporters when she was inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Happy birthday!