Naagin 6 star Tejasswi Prakash ready to go badass but not bold on screen – Read Details

Tejasswi Prakash is ruling hearts as Pratha in Naagin 6. And the actress has been in talks for a lot more projects as well. Recently, it was reported that Tejasswi Prakash has been in talks for Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl's next instalment, Dream Girl 2. Well, the actress reportedly offered a role in another popular film franchise. But the Bigg Boss 15 winner and former Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant refused the part.

Tejasswi not in favour of bold scripts?

Tejasswi Prakash was reportedly approached by for the next instalment of Ragini MMS. However, given the bold format of the film, Tejasswi refused the offer. It seems the actress is not looking to go bold on-screen. Ragini MMS had been fairly controversial in nature. The second instalment starred in it.

Tejasswi in talks for Dream Girl 2

The latest report said that Tejasswi has auditioned for Dream Girl 2 and that the makers are deliberating the same. It was earlier expected to go on floors in June. However, the film got delayed. The deal between Tejasswi Prakash and the makers of Dream Girl 2 is yet to be finalized. If she bags the project it will be her big Bollywood debut.

Tejasswi all game for action

Currently, Tejasswi Prakash is seen as Pratha opposite Simba Nagpal's Rishabh. Tejasswi plays Sarvasreshtha Shesh Naagin. Her role requires her to perform stunts and action sequences. She is seen killing asurs in the series who've brought doom on the country in the guise of a deadly virus. For the unversed, it was right after Bigg Boss 15 that Tejasswi accepted the offer of Naagin 6. The actress seems to be interested in the action and badass roles rather than going bold.

Naagin 6 twist

In the upcoming episodes of Naagin 6, we will see Pratha being imprisoned as Rishabh seems to have partnered with Mehek aka Mahekk Chahal. The two betray Pratha in the most gruesome manner. Elsewhere, PRatha is also pregnant.