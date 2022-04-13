Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most popular actresses we have. She is a fantastic actress too. In an interview to Film Companion, she however said that she hasn’t got a single award in her career so far. She started her acting career in 2012 with Life OK's 2612. Talking about TV Award shows, she said that they ‘unfairly given’ to whoever is getting more TRPs. She said, “I used to be like, ‘I don’t know what’s wrong,’ and I used to be like, ‘Main theek se perform toh kar rahi hoon.’ But a lot of times, you get the best actress or the best actor when your show is doing well.” Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bharti Singh-Haarsh reveal their baby's nickname, Disha Parmar bonds with Sakshi Tanwar on sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and more

She went on to explain that they are not given on the basis of acting, which she doesn't like. She stated, "Ek flop show ya ek flop film ke actors bhi best actor ho sakte hain. Bhale fir woh film flop kyun na hui ho. That used to happen with me because back then I did not always have a number one show."

She went to say that she was left confused a lot of time because she felt she had performed better compared to other people. "I used to be like, 'Oh that's a number one show, toh isiliye unhe mil raha hai.' I could never really understand it. I think that is one thing that needs to change," said the Bigg Boss 15 winner.

