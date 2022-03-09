Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are currently the most talked-about couple of the TV industry. Their journey began in Bigg Boss 15 and now they are painting the town red with their love. Fans fondly known as TejRan are pretty active and leaving no opportunity to gush over the couple. Recently, Naagin 6 actress took to her Instagram account to share a hilarious video with her beau. It is all about Karan Kundrra and what he does when he gets fed up with her as she is unable to decide what to order. Also Read - Naagin 6: Pratha aka Tejasswi Prakash FINALLY reveals her true serpentine form; how will Rishabh aka Simba Nagpal react?

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for CATEGORY NAME below:

To Vote in other categories log on to awards.bollywoodlife.com Also Read - Karan Kundrra to reunite with mentor Ekta Kapoor for a new show? [Exclusive]

In the video, we see the couple catching up with the latest trend of Instagram videos and failing at it miserably. In the caption she has revealed some funny deets. She mentioned that they opt for buffet as the actress is mostly unable to decide on what to order. She penned, "When he is fed up of me not deciding what to order #buffet #itis." Fans, of course, are going crazy over this video and are calling them Mr and Mrs already. Check out the video below: Also Read - Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash opens up about being body-shamed and why 'it doesn’t affect her'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

How cute are these two? Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra recently appeared in a music video titled Rula Deti Hai. The song is a superhit with TejRan fans listening to it on loop. Many BTS videos of the song are also making it to the internet leaving their fans pretty excited.

Tejasswi Prakash is currently busy with Naagin 6 while Karan Kundrra is the jailor of 's show Lock Upp.