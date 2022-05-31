Naagin 6 star Tejasswi Prakash to make big Bollywood debut as Ayushmann Khurrana's leading lady in Dream Girl 2?

Naagin 6 star Tejasswi Prakash is all set to make her big Bollywood debut along with Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2. The girl got a big ticket to Bollywood, unlike other TV stars. A source close to HT reveals, " Tejasswi was offered the next instalment of Ekta Kapoor’s Ragini MMS, however, she wasn’t keen on doing that, given its contentious genre. She is currently in talks for Dream Girl 2. She has auditioned for it, and the makers are yet to put a pin to it. However, she is most likely to bag the project" It is also reported that Teajsswi has given her screen test and the makers are planning to start this hooting of the film was supposed to start in June. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Didn't enjoy the first trailer? Aamir Khan plans to make amends with multiple new trailers in store

Reportedly the shooting of the film will begin in North India and so due to rains, it will get extremely messy and so the makers are planning to begin the pre-production. Tejasswi Prakash is right now the highest-paid actress on television and all thanks to her popular show Naagin 6. The girl also gained a lot of popularity with her stint in Bigg Boss 15 along with beau Karan Kundrra.

While Tejasswi who is doing extremely well in her career ah even spoken about exploring OTT and movies in her interaction with HT." I have been happy with my professional growth, I can never be content. There are still OTT and movies to explore. I want this graph to go up in the future. I'm young, I can explore, I can be choosy, I'm going to take my time and do my best. I have to make everyone proud of me."

While talking about Dream Girl, the film starred opposite Ayushmann in the film and it hit the right chord with the audience. The film is hailed as one of the best films of Ayushmann Khurrana. Indeed Teajsswi has made a perfect choice for her Bollywood debut.