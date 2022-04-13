Naagin 6: Sudha Chandran feels 'humiliated' when asked to audition despite 35 years of experience

The well-known dancer and actor is currently a part of 's Naagin 6 starring Tejasswi Prakash as the Sarvashrestha Shesh Naagin. She had been a part of the first three seasons of the popular fantasy drama. Her contribution to the entertainment industry, be it TV or films, has been immense. However, Sudha feels humiliated when she is being asked to audition despite having more than 35 years of acting experience. Also Read - Did Karan Kundrra just CONFIRM his roka with Tejasswi Prakash? TejRan fans trend TEAM ROKA WON with full power - read tweets

"I very openly say, I don't audition. If I have to audition then what is my 35 years of input in this industry, and if you don't know my calibre, well I don't want to work with you," Sudha told Pinkvilla in an interview. "I still have scripts where people say, 'Ek kaam kijiye na, look test ke liye de dijiye'. I said, 'Look kya, mera face aapke paas hai, look aap karenge', and when I am selected most of the time I do my looks. I have been talking to the CINTAA (Cine And TV Artistes' Association) about this. I said 'Senior actors who have put in 30-35 years should not be subject to this humiliation'," she added.

She further said, "I was very straight when I said this. A cameraman, a cinematographer, a DOP who has done brilliant films and is out of work today, doesn't have to go, light up and show, 'well this is my work'. I mean why do you want us to go and audition? Today with just one touch you can get the entire work of ours. I don't understand where the industry is going. These are things which really hurt senior actors."

Earlier, Sudha had shared her excitement to be a part on Naagin 6. She plays the role of Seema, the hero's mother. Though she comes across as an arrogant person, Seema is a positive character. She is dominated by her husband, who is involved with many illegal activities but passes all the blame on Seema.

Talking about collaborating with Ekta and Balaji, she had told IANS, "It always feels like home with them. I have given hits with Ekta and her team. Each time I come back to the Hindi film industry, I do that with Balaji Telefilms. When people actually said that Sudha Chandran is just one film wonder or can only play sisters or sister-in-laws, Ekta offered me Kaahin Kissii Roz as she believed in me. I can never forget that. It's almost around 20-25 years since I played that part but I'm still basking in the glory."