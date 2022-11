Great news is coming for Naagin 6 fans. It seems makers of Naagin 6 have been told to extend the show by one month. It is going to continue till end of January 2023. Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal's show started just after the end of Bigg Boss 15. This season is going to be the longest in the history of the franchise. As of now, we have seen how Pratha and Prarthana are at loggerheads with one another. She holds the Gujral's responsible for the death of her father. On the show, Pratik Sehajpal is paired with Amandeep Sidhu and fans love the jodi.

When we reached out to Pratik Sehajpal, he said, "I am not yet aware of the same. I cannot comment on it. Once I find out, I will let you know." Well, this looks like a breaking development. Fandoms of Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal and Simba Nagpal have worked very hard to make this season a success. The show is consistently getting TRPs of 1.6 which is at par with Parineeti on Colors. Happy fans had this reaction to the news. Check out the tweets....

Naagin 6 when it was announced created a lot of buzz. Many slammed the channel for choosing Tejasswi Prakash but she has done a great job on the show. This time, it was about the Naagin's fight against the pandemic with a rogue neighboring nation.