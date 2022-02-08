Naagin 6 will be starting from February 12 and its cast members are bust promoting the show. Tejasswi Prakash will be seen in the lead role. Her Bigg Boss co-contestant Simba Nagpal will also be seen playing an important role. According to reports, he will be playing a double role in it. During a recent press conference, he was asked about his equation with Tejasswi. He said that it is wonderful shooting with her and he’s glad to work with her. “She is hardworking and passionate. It is glad to have a nice co-star to work with and I am sure I will get to learn from her,” said Simba. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Tejasswi Prakash reveals Valentine's Day plans with Karan Kundrra, Shehnaaz Gill-Shilpa Shetty’s pictures go viral and more

On the other hand, Tejasswi seemed pretty excited for the show. She said, that Naagin is one of the biggest franchises of Balaji. "Given the fact that I am the biggest fan of , I never thought I would get a chance to work with her in Naagin 6." She went on to say that there was absolutely no reason she could say no to the show and it feels amazing to be a part it. She added that she always wanted to step out of her comfort zone and this role is completely different from what she had done before.

Meanwhile, a source informed BollywoodLife that Simba Nagpal will be seen in a double role. The source added that he has been working out at the gym diligently as the makers plan to introduce him as a hunk. The source also revealed that it is a positive and negative character.