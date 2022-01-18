Naagin 6 is currently one of the most talked-about upcoming TV shows. is still on a hunt for her next Naagin who will take the franchise forward and to new heights. The TV Czarina is said to be auditioning for the female lead of Naagin 6. A lot of names have come forward such as , Tejasswi Prakash, Niyati Fatnani and more which Ekta rebuffed saying that casting and everything about Naagin 6 got delayed. It was because Ekta had tested COVID positive and her health wasn't so good for the last couple of days. However, she has now returned to work and is on a hunt for the Ichhadhari Naagin who will fight the coronavirus. So, we thought of asking y'all as to who you want to see as the next Naagin. The contenders are... Also Read - Naagin 6: From storyline to 55 actresses being auditioned – 5 updates about Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show that will leave fans excited

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most popular names right now. Fans want to see Rubina as the next Naagin. They have put in their requests in front of the makers as well. Rubina is one of the popular faces of the channel as well. She has been a part of Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Bigg Boss 14. The actress is known for taking up challenging roles, who knows Naagin could be her next challenge? Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shaadi pakki? After Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash's family approves of him

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash is currently locked inside the house of Bigg Boss 15. However, the latest reports had claimed that the makers were keen to cast Tejasswi in the lead. Tejasswi had become a household name once again due to her BB stint. Also, she is one of the most popular faces of the channel having worked in , Swaragini, Khatron Ke Khiladi and more. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Kavita Kaushik showers huge compliment on Pratik Sehajpal; compares him to THIS Bollywood superstar

Ridhima Pandit

Another name that had been doing the rounds to be the next Naagin is Ridhima Pandit. Ridhima has a good knowledge of green-screen having worked in Haiwaan: The Monster. Haiwan was also produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Krystle D'Souza

Krystle D'Souza has worked on a supernatural show called Brahmarakshas before. The actress has a know-how of the genre and working style. Krystle's last stint on TV was Belan Wali Bahu. Krystle's name has been taken by the fans for the longest time. She had made a cameo in Naagin 3 starring Pearl V Puri, , , to name a few.

So, who do you want to see as the next Naagin? Vote below:

Meanwhile, it is being said that Ekta Kapoor has auditioned about 55 plus actresses which also includes some known names and faces. , , Mahekk Chahal's name had come forward too.