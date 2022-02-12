Naagin 6 saw its premiere episode tonight. Tejasswi Prakash is playing the role of Pratha while Simba Nagpal is Rishabh. The latter is playing the part of a soldier. In this mix, we have a Professor (Manit Joura) and the Shesh Naagin (Mahekk Chahal) who are on a mission to save the nation. It is the Professor who knows that the powers of an ancient temple are the ones that can save the nation from a biological war waged by a rogue neighbouring country named Chingiistan. Tejasswi Prakash is radiant as Pratha and brings about a certain sense of earnestness. Simba Nagpal looks handsome as Rishabh, a young solider who gets the message of impending doom on the country. Also Read - Naagin 6 12 February 2022 Written Update: Pratha-Rishabh meet under testing circumstances as Professor-Shesh Naagin start a mission to save the nation

The parallel storylines, acting and fast pace are the highlights of the first episode. What looks hackneyed is the presence of a large family that is busy with a marriage. The lines that are supposed to evoke humour make us annoyed instead. The whole setting looks hackneyed as ever. But fans are impressed with what Tejasswi Prakash and Mahekk Chahal have brought to the table. Take a look at the fan reactions...

We can go gaga over captain America fighting world war, Avengers saving earth from flying dragon creatures, but when it comes to our own #Naagin6, flying snake and our own patriotic song is made a "mudda"?

Glad to support #TejasswiPrakash. Love from #RubinaDilaik #FinallyNaagin6 pic.twitter.com/H0Iyb5z5Ul — Rubina Dilaik Official FC? (@RubinaDilaik_2) February 12, 2022

Best Plot , Best VFX , Best BGMS , Amazing Cast & Storyline ? Totally thrilled and amazed after watching first episode of #Naagin6 !! TEJASSWI AS NAAGIN PRATHA#TejasswiPrakash #TejaTroops #Naagin6 #FinallyNaagin6 @ColorsTV pic.twitter.com/vFq6TNU9jd — The Khabri (@Therealkhabarii) February 12, 2022

The episode and cast is too good this time #Naagin6 will break all records

TEJASSWI AS NAAGIN PRATHA#TejasswiPrakash #Pratha #FinallyNaagin6 — Mahvish??? (@MEHEKFARID) February 12, 2022

Laddddooooo

She is looking so cute sweet simple gal

Her acting looks natural and real very nice

I liked the concept, all that sound effect is good

Chingitan was nice touch

Good mixture of amitrmante with professor

Simba is good looking , hot officer#Naagin6#TejRan pic.twitter.com/HNm88jaYVj — sneha- fudduFam (@TejaSunnyLadu) February 12, 2022

Well, the first episode is unlike what we have seen in Naagin's earlier seasons. This time, the action is a lot more multi-dimensional. Tejasswi Prakash has done well as the simple Pratha and Simba Nagpal is looking handsome. Let us see what the future holds for viewers!