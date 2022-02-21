Soon after Bigg Boss 15, the winner of 's show Tejasswi Prakash dived deep into work. She signed 's Naagin 6 and started shooting for it immediately. Giving her company in Naagin 6 is Simba Nagpal who was also a part of Bigg Boss 15. However, he got eliminated pretty early in the game. On sets, Simba Nagpal and Tejasswi Prakash seem to share a pretty good bond. Simba essays the role of an Army officer named Rishabh while Tejasswi is the serpent Pratha. Their chemistry is already a hit and fans together call them PraRish. Well, here's something interesting about Naagin 6's fans' dear PraRish. Also Read - Karan Kundrra teases a fan who congratulates Tejasswi Prakash on her Bigg Boss 15 win; quips, 'Mere liye vote nahi kiya'

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Best Onscreen Jodi On TV below:

To Vote in other categories log on to awards.bollywoodlife.com Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Tejasswi Prakash-Simba Nagpal win hearts in Naagin 6, Shehnaaz Gill interacts with fans on Twitter and more

In the latest sets of pictures that have made their way to the internet, Simba Nagpal and Tejasswi Prakash have revealed the sweet nicknames that they have chosen for each other. Tejasswi calls Simba 'Simbuda' while he calls her 'Tejabasi'. While we know Tejasswi is a pro at picking nicknames, we wonder what Teajbasi means. In Bigg Boss 15, she had picked one for her love Karan Kundrra. She used to call him Kundri while she used to be the Sundari. Now KK calls her Ladoo. Well, Simba has also given her a name, Tejabasi, so is it time for fans to say bye bye to Ladoo? We guess not as ladoo is far more special for Tejasswi and Karan Kundrra's fans. Check out Simbuda and Tejasbasi's pictures below: Also Read - Naagin 6 promo: Tejasswi Prakash aka Pratha turns bride and finally takes her serpentine form; fans express excitement [Video]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colors Jazbaat (@colorsjazbaat)

Currently, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have zoomed off to Goa to shoot for their music video. It is going to be their first project together.