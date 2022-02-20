Naagin 6's latest episode concluded over an hour ago. The latest episode of Naagin 6 starring Simba Nagpal and Tejasswi Prakash was one fiery episode. It included a lot of suspense, romance and even drama in it. Fans were happy because tonight's episode of Naagin 6 saw a lot of PraRish aka Pratha and Rishabh moments. From eye locks to holding each other and brushing hands and more, Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal stole the show tonight. Mahekk Chahal was as fiesty as ever. She has been singlehandedly killing the Asurs till now. Also Read - Naagin 6 duo Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal treat fans with adorable PraRish pictures

The fans of Tejasswi and Simba were super happy to see so many SimTej aka PraRish moments on the show. For those who missed out on the episode, Pratha and Rishabh had a couple of nok-jhok moments too. Rishabh came to the defence of Pratha when his family had been scolding her. He saved her from falling down while rushing out to meet Mayank, their hands brushing each other, a couple of eye lock moments left PraRish fans crushing hard on them. We also saw Rishabh getting mesmerized by Pratha's beauty. Also Read - Naagin 6 20 February 2022 Written Updates: Pratha-Rishabh share some cute moments however he doubts her intentions

However, Simba's strict Army officer avatar also ruled hearts. Fans are loving the way he has been keeping an eye on Pratha. Even though he doubts her intentions and they are not on the friendliest terms, fans enjoyed watching them together on-screen. Check out their reactions here: Also Read - Karan Kundrra shares a glimpse of his and Tejasswi Prakash's FIRST Valentine's Day; showers gifts on Naagin 6 actress [VIDEO]

this scene is so beautiful?

They look so cute and dreamy

Their eye contact ?

Truly justifying tose naina song ❤️#SimbaNagpal #RishabhGujral#TejasswiPrakash #PraRish pic.twitter.com/gL0VlBMlqg — Simba Nagpal World (@simbanagpalwrld) February 20, 2022

Today's episode was amazingggg

Im so freaking happy ?? Bass aise hi episodes roj dena ?#TejasswiPrakash#Naagin6 #Pratha #PraRish — Sia:-) Pratha Stan acc ? (@yesimannoyingg) February 20, 2022

Please they are giving me sanjay leela Bhansali's movie couple vibess ??!!

Aghhh they are soo freaking cute and adorable together!! #TejasswiPrakash #SimbaNagpal #PraRish #SimTej — Shanaya ? (@BossBabeTej) February 20, 2022

Yet another fab epi. Loved it totally. Sim..im so proud of u,u really improved a lot as an actor,kamaal kar rhe ho.& teju as always she was too effortlessly amazing.all d cast was also so great.d chemistry is like shone pe suhaaga❤️ #Simbanagpal #TejasswiPrakash #Naagin6 #PraRish — Kavita negi (@sabah53597431) February 20, 2022

A little update on Naagin 6, Mahek aka the blue Naagin killed Rishabh in the end it seems. However, we believe that Rishabh just fell unconscious. Rishabh had met with an accident as Mahekk believes him to be involved in the conspiracy of destroying the nation.