Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash-Simba Nagpal's show gets an extension after TRP hike; fans react with joy [Read Tweets]

Naagin 6 saw a TRP of 2 last week. This is one of the best for the show. Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal's show saw a rise from the rating of 1.8 to finally break into the top five. Fans feel the next week will bring even better ratings. As of now, there is a fight between Pratha and Urvashi Dholakia's character Seema. The new twist involving Rishabh's mother was also liked by fans. Naagin 6 was supposed to wrap up by end of July but the good numbers have led to this extension. The show also stars Manit Joura and Maheck Chahal who are doing a great job.

#SuperExclusive

HOT EXCLUSIVE@ColorsTV #Naagin6 GETS EXTENSION for few weeks!! Earlier it was planned to wrap the show in August! @GossipsTv pic.twitter.com/l1oNyU6Ne1 — GossipsTv OFFICIAL (GTv) (@GossipsTv) July 8, 2022

Fans of Tejasswi Prakash are elated. Naagin 6 was doing great on the online TRP charts but TV numbers were a matter of concern. It is very crucial for success of a show. Simba Nagpal fans are also happy as he has been working hard for the serial. The chemistry between the two is also fabulous.

When hard work's paying off, work harder. All the best to the team!?? — Tara | LADS (@taaredekho) July 8, 2022

I am happy n sad both,happy becoz show is doing good n it's got extended n its no1 show of colors but I also want teja to come out of hectic shoot n do web now also abhi vacation pe jaaye,continuously working since bb n usne kaha bhi tha after naagin end, she will got to meet pra — Tejasswian??‍♀️ (@JanviIsHere) July 8, 2022

NOOOOOOOOO !!!!! ????

Am happy the show is doing amazingly well ?? But I want Tejuda to relax.. Like take a short break or something. — Deepsie ❤️ (@EvilEyesOff11) July 8, 2022

Naagin 6 fans are now looking forward to seeing Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash together in Baarish. The TV hottie is also in talks for a few Bollywood movies. She has signed a Marathi film as well.