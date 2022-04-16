Naagin 6 starring Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Mehekk Chahal, and more has been the talk of the town for a while. Naagin 6 had been doing well for a while but not so much. It has managed to garner decent viewership. Of late, a lot of BTS from the sets of Naagin 6 has surfaced. A clip has been going viral on social media in which we can see Tejasswi Prakash aka Pratha singing 's title. Tejasswi is seen singing the and starrer song with her co-star. However, it's not with Simba Nagpal or Karan Kundrra. Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Mehendi: Special surprise from ladkewalas, Ayan Mukerji playing DJ and more – view pics of Brahmastra duo's pre-wedding function

Tejasswi was seen singing the song with her on-screen sister, Mehek. Yes, you read that right. Tejasswi and Mehekk Chahal are so drama queens that their video clip will leave you gushing over the two goofballs. It just shows what bond the two share off-screen. While Tejasswi is crooning the melodious number, Mehekk is seen holding her hands and being melodramatic while also joining Tejasswi. It's one helluva goofy video. Here, have a dekko at Tejasswi-Mehekk's video: Also Read - Mohena Kumari of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame and husband Suyesh Rawat become proud parents to a baby boy – deets inside

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naagin 6 (@naagin_officiall)

It seems the team of Naagin 6 had some fun singing/ Antakshari session on-sets, given the long shooting hours they have to put in. Just a couple of episodes ago, in Naagin 6, we saw an Antakshari session taking place as well. Simba Nagpal aka Rishabh and Tejasswi Prakash aka Pratha were in different teams. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Neetu Kapoor reveals who'll rule the house post marriage; the saas or bahu – watch video

Talking about Naagin 6, in the last couple of episodes, we saw Pratha making Rishabh hate her. She feels that Rishabh has not moved on from Reem aka Gayathri and wants to get back with her. Pratha, on the other hand, has fallen in love with Rishabh.