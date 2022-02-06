Naagin 6 team including Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal has taken a big step following the demise of . Bollywood's most celebrated singer passed away in Mumbai on Sunday, February 6. The veteran singer was 92 and had been on ventilator the past few days. Her condition had been critical following Covid-19 and pneumonia related complications. Following her demise, the team of Naagin 6, has taken a heartwarming decision. The trailer of 's show and the full official cast was all set to be revealed tomorrow, February 7. However, the team has now cancelled the event. Also Read - RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Bigg Boss 15's Rajiv Adatia's heartfelt tribute to the veteran singer will leave you teary-eyed

Officially confirming the same, the team of Colors, the channel where Naagin 6 will be aired from February 12, has said, "We are deeply saddened by the demise of honourable Lata Mangeshkar. In honour of the veteran singer, the press conference for our upcoming show Naagin 6 stands cancelled. We shall be now conducting the press conference on Tuesday 8th February."

Not just Tejasswi's Naagin 6, the team is also postponing the grand launch of its yet another new show Parineetii, which is another Ekta Kapoor production. The whole film and television industry, music fraternity, cricketers and politicians have been in mourning ever since the news of Lata Mangeshkar's demise broke in the morning. Last evening. , and other members of Lata's family went to the Breach Candy hospital to pay her a visit. The singer had been critical the past couple of days, before she finally bid all adieu on Sunday morning. Her last rites will take place in Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Sunday evening.