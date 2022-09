Tejasswi Prakash is right now the viral sensation on the internet all thanks to her fake accent in Naagin 6. The actress who plays the lead role of Pratha in Naagin 6 is a foreign return who looks like the character and her accent left the viewers split and she also faced a lot of criticism for the same. However, it was who made her accent viral by making a reel on the same and since then there are a lot of celebrities who did it and people are going bonkers. Taking about facing criticism for her fake accent in her recent interaction with YouTuber she said, " I wasn’t following any accent, it wasn’t legitimate. I just wanted to make it sound extremely funny. And if people found it funny, that’s great."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Tejasswi also spoke about how it was Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor who made it viral after she made a reel on it. "I loved her dedication. She directed the video herself with a friend and I loved how they performed it. They were so much better than me. It’s after she posted the video that people also started making Reels and it went viral."

Well we agree with Tejasswi, Janhvi just perfected it and she slayed it. while the producer of the show Ekta Kapoor too was damn impressed with the Good Lucky Jerry girl and dropped a comment on her video, " Ded if Kaira had a twin or she nagin pratha had shape shift avatar with sugar cravings". While talking bout Tejasswi she has been up in her game for now. The girl often makes headlines for her relationship with TV hottie Karan Kundrra and the coulee will son get hitched and Tejran fans are eagerly waiting for the D Day.